Video: Driver in stolen Jeep crashes into line of cars, killing woman in Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated December 29, 2022 5:30AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Woman, 78, killed after driver in stolen Jeep slammed into her car

A community is mourning the loss of a local grandmother after she was killed in a tragic crash involving a stolen vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA - Shocking video shows a speeding stolen Jeep slam into a line of parked cars and tumble down a Philadelphia street Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead.

Investigators say a 78-year-old woman, identified by family as Julia Abraham, was sitting in her car on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into her vehicle and five others. 

Video of the crash shows the white Jeep crash into a parked light-colored sedan and continue on two tires into the Abraham's silver Mercury Mariner. 

Image 1 of 4

 

The Jeep tumbles down the street, leaving a trail of debris, as people inside a nearby business rush outside to help Abraham. Police say she was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died a short time later.

The driver of the stolen Jeep fled the crash on foot, according to police. No description of a possible suspect was share by investigators. 