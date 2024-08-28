Woman killed in San Jose wrong-way crash identified

A woman killed in a wrong-way crash in San Jose was identified Wednesday.

The Santa Clara County Coroner identified the woman as Rebecca Joanne Olsen, 47, of San Jose. A 14-year-old boy also killed in Monday's crash has not been publicly identified.

The crash happened on northbound Highway 85, south of Santa Teresa Boulevard.

A Toyota pickup truck, driven by Duncan McQuarrie, 39, of Orlando, Florida, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway and collided with a Tesla, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Olsen was driving the Tesla, and the teen was a passenger in the electric vehicle. Both died at the scene.

McQuarrie was hospitalized, and his current condition is unknown. He has not been arrested.