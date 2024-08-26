San Jose wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash Monday on a San Jose highway that killed two people.

The crash happened on Highway 85 at Saratoga Avenue, authorities said.

A pickup truck driving south in the northbound lanes struck a Tesla. The pick-up truck’s driver was transported to a local hospital, but the two people in the Tesla were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down Monday evening. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto SR-87. There is no estimated time for reopening the lanes, officials said.