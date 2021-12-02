Expand / Collapse search

Woman reported missing in Indiana safely located by Oakland police

By KTVU Staff
Missing Persons
Merriel Hartfield was reported missing by the Hammond Police Department in Hammond, Indiana. She was last seen in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department has safely located a missing woman. OPD were assisting officers in Indiana in locating the missing 25-year-old.

Merriel Hartfield was reported as a missing person by the Hammond Police Department in Hammond, Indiana.

Hartfield was last seen on Nov. 21 in Oakland near Laney College.

She was last seen wearing an olive-green jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants. Hartfield is described as 5’6", 120 pounds with a thin build, and dreadlocks with gold beads.

Police thanked the community and media partners from their social media page on Twitter.