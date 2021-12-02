Woman reported missing in Indiana safely located by Oakland police
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department has safely located a missing woman. OPD were assisting officers in Indiana in locating the missing 25-year-old.
Merriel Hartfield was reported as a missing person by the Hammond Police Department in Hammond, Indiana.
Hartfield was last seen on Nov. 21 in Oakland near Laney College.
She was last seen wearing an olive-green jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants. Hartfield is described as 5’6", 120 pounds with a thin build, and dreadlocks with gold beads.
Advertisement
Police thanked the community and media partners from their social media page on Twitter.