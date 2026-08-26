After dogs shot dead in California, activists push for oversight at rescue shelters

The Brief Animal rights advocates gathered at the State Capitol in Sacramento this week, searching for a state legislator to champion new legal oversight for California’s animal rescue facilities. An attorney said that 138 carcasses have been exhumed from Miranda's Rescue in Humboldt County. The Sheriff's Office estimates roughly 725 dogs are missing, a tally reflecting data from 2025 to 2026 alone. Miranda’s Rescue is a sprawling, 50-acre shelter that claims on its website to bring "relief to hundreds of distressed, neglected, abused and discarded animals." It's now being investigated by law enforcement.



Animal rights advocates gathered at the State Capitol in Sacramento this week, searching for a state legislator to champion new legal oversight for California’s animal rescue facilities.

Push for animal welfare oversight

What they're saying:

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The California Animal Welfare Association, also known as CalAnimals, is lobbying state officials to create a Bureau of Companion Animal Welfare housed within the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Organization leaders argue that the state currently lacks a centralized system to handle serious concerns regarding rescue operations.

"The public and social agencies are too often left to navigate serious concerns without a statewide system," said Melanie Sadek of the California Animal Welfare Association.

Jill Tucker, CEO of CalAnimals, noted that the absence of state oversight leaves severe gaps in intervention.

"The state has a lot of deficiencies with this lack of oversight," Tucker said. "And what this causes is that it means intervention really is only taking place when things have gotten so bad that it becomes a major animal cruelty case."

Allegations against Miranda's Rescue

The backstory:

The legislative effort comes amid serious allegations against Miranda's Rescue, a 30-year-old animal shelter located in Northern California's city of Fortuna, which is in Humboldt County.

Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at the facility in May following tips from local residents, such as Jennifer Raymond, who told KTVU that persistent rumors prompted her to investigate the operation.

Raymond alleged that the rescue had taken in hundreds of dogs along with surrender fees.

"I knew he had gotten at least 635 dogs," she said on Tuesday via Zoom. "I knew that he had gotten at least $500 each as surrender fees for those dogs."

Dogs shot in head

Why you should care:

According to Raymond, animals that were intended to be adopted into safe, stable homes were instead shot in the head and dumped in mass graves on the property.

"I'm sick. To this day, I'm sick," Raymond said. "These innocent animals... they go for a walk to a barn, and they get shot in the head. I'm sick about it."

Law enforcement investigating

Multiple authorities—including Humboldt County Sheriff's investigators, the Humboldt County District Attorney, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the FBI—are currently investigating the alleged killings and potential fraud.

Ryan Gordon, an attorney with Advancing Law for Animals representing Raymond, stated that 138 carcasses have been exhumed from the property. Gordon added that the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office estimates roughly 725 dogs are missing, a tally reflecting data from 2025 to 2026 alone.

Gordon is calling for immediate intervention by California Attorney General Rob Bonta to dissolve Miranda's Rescue and place the operation into receivership.

Miranda's Rescue response

The other side:

As of this week, the rescue's website makes no mention of the search warrant or allegations of shot animals at Miranda’s Rescue, a sprawling, 50-acre shelter that claims on its website to bring "relief to hundreds of distressed, neglected, abused and discarded animals."

The site includes examples of two animals that required euthanasia, accompanied by a public statement from the rescue's leadership:

"At Miranda's Rescue, our mission is to save as many animals as we safely can... Criticism is part of public life, and people have a right to ask questions. I only ask that they consider all the facts before reaching conclusions."

Attorneys representing CalAnimals are advising anyone with questions about an animal transferred to Miranda's Rescue to contact the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.