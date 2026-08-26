SFPD investigating viral altercation involving SFMTA officer on Treasure Island

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The Brief A viral Instagram video captured a fight Tuesday between an SFMTA officer and a woman. SFMTA told KTVU on Wednesday that it is working with the San Francisco Police Department to investigate the fight.



San Francisco authorities have launched an investigation after a viral Instagram video captured a physical altercation involving an SFMTA parking enforcement officer on Treasure Island.

Investigation over SFMTA video

What we know:

SFMTA told KTVU on Wednesday that it is working with the San Francisco Police Department to investigate the fight, which happened Tuesday.

The SFMTA and police did not provide details on the altercation, but video captured by one of the people involved in the fight showed a woman approaching an SFMTA officer and shoving a ticket roughly toward the officer.

The woman is then depicted in the video striking the SFMTA officer twice in the face while saying, "Leave my car alone."

In the video, the woman then walks away from the officer, but the officer follows after her and is held back by other officers and bystanders at the scene.

The video then shows the officer trying to grab the phone from the person recording, who accuses the officer of hitting him. The officer then goes back to the woman who initially struck her, and the two exchange a few more blows before they are separated once more.

"Parking Control Officers have one of the toughest jobs in the city as they enforce our parking laws to ensure that our streets remain safe and functional," said SFMTA Streets Director Viktoriya Wise. "Violence against anyone in our city, including SFMTA employees, is unacceptable."

What's next:

A separate video shows a police officer at the scene after the fight ended telling the party who recorded the video that they were facing misdemeanor charges of battery and delaying the SFMTA officers from performing their duties, though the officer said that the SFMTA officers at the time did not want to press charges.

KTVU has reached out to SFPD for more details on the altercation and the department’s investigation, but did not hear back prior to publication.

"We are providing our full cooperation to the SFPD and will continue to support our staff involved in this incident with employee assistance resources," Wise said.