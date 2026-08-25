The Brief Suspect arrested in string of stabbings in Oakland's Fruitvale. One man died. Police believe suspect randomly attacked his victims. Four people were injured, two men and two women.



A man suspected in an apparently random series of stabbings that left one victim dead and four others hurt in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood is homeless, as are some of his victims, police said Tuesday.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested by police with the help of witnesses, authorities said.

Attacks were random, police say

What we know:

"So far, we do believe that they were random. We don't have any connection between the suspect and the victims," said Oakland police Capt. Gloria Beltran.

Beltran said investigators are trying to determine a motive in the attacks.

"Unfortunately, five people were injured, one lost their life, so it's tragic, you know, on its own, but I feel like it could have been worse," Beltran said. "There's families in the park, heavily populated by families, so it could have absolutely been worse."

Deadly stabbing at park, victim ID'd

What they're saying:

The first stabbing was deadly. Gonsalo Lopez, 58, died after he was stabbed near a play structure at Cesar Chavez Park on Foothill Boulevard near Bridge Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Lopez's wife and son spoke to KTVU. The son interpreted Spanish for the mother. They said he often visits the park, brings food to homeless people, and worked as a sous chef for many years. He had just returned from Honduras this week. He rode his bicycle to the park, which was not uncommon, on the night of the stabbing.

The family shared photos of Lopez with his 15-year-old daughter in Honduras. His wife said it was his dream to bring her to the U.S.

On Tuesday, an officer interviewed people at the park, asking if they saw anything.

After Lopez was killed, the suspect ended up at a gas station at 38th Avenue and San Leandro Street.

Gonsalo Lopez, the victim killed in the Oakland stabbing spree. Photo provided by his family.

Gonsalo Lopez and his 15-year-old adopted daughter in Honduras.

Gonsalo Lopez and his 15-year-old adopted daughter. Photo provided by his family.

Gas-station attack caught on video

What we know:

Cell phone video that's been widely shared on social media shows the suspect repeatedly stabbing a man on the ground at the gas station.

The victim jumps up, bloodied, and runs to the mini-mart.

Dried blood spatter was still visible on the ground a day later.

From there, police say the suspect went to the Fruitvale BART station, where he allegedly stabbed another victim. BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin noted the train system is covered in surveillance cameras.

"We do have many cameras. Hundreds, if not a few thousand cameras within the BART system and trains, and so we always support investigations from outside agencies," Franklin said.

The suspect is also accused of stabbing two other victims near 39th Avenue and International Boulevard, including a woman walking on a sidewalk and a victim riding on the back of a moped.

Citizens pointed out the suspect nearby, and police arrested him less than an hour after the attacks began.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan