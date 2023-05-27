Woman robbed at gunpoint near UC Berkeley

A woman was robbed at gunpoint near the University of California at Berkeley campus Friday night, according to the University of California police department.

A group of about three people surrounded the woman, one of them brandishing a gun, in the 2400 block of Bowditch St. around 8:30 p.m. and took the woman's cell phone and purse, police said.

The suspects left the area in what police described as a black Audi-style sedan headed northbound on Bowditch Street, according to police.