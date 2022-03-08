Woman robbed while unloading groceries from car in Oakland

Authorities in Oakland are searching for a strong-armed robbery suspect who targeted a woman as she was unloading groceries.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the incident happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 28th Street.

Authorities said the victim, who's in her 60s, was unloading groceries from her car when a man walks up and grabs the woman's purse, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect then takes off with the victim's purse in an awaiting vehicle.