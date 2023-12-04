Woman run over in Walmart parking lot, dies

article

A woman was killed after being run over by a Walmart employee in the store parking lot, Mountain View police said.

The fatal collision happened around 6 a.m. Monday at Walmart on Showers Drive.

Officers discovered the woman in her 60s was in the parking lot when the employee was arriving for their shift and drove over her.

According to the police department, there was dense fog in the parking lot at the time.

The woman later died in the hospital.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Police were still in the parking lot at 2 p.m.