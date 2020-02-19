Woman sexually assaulted while working out at Fremont 24 Hour Fitness, suspect arrested

article

Fremont police say a man described as a transient was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman who was working out at a 24 Hour Fitness Monday evening.

At 6:20 p.m. police said Jonathan Anderson, 33, of Fremont entered a fitness class without warning where the victim was doing pushups. The suspect, who is 6’1” and about 255 lbs. approached the victim, pushed her onto the ground, held her down, removed her clothing and forcefully tried to sexually assault her.

The woman screamed for help before another gym patron immediately came to her aid. Police said the good Samaritan pushed Anderson off the victim and stood between to two to prevent him from further assaulting her.

The suspect was followed by the good Samaritan to the front of the gym where employees stopped Anderson and held him until police arrived.

Anderson was taken into custody for felony sexual battery and assault with intent to commit oral copulation. He is expected to face a probation violation in court for two separate prior conviction that are not related to sexual assault.

Police said Anderson confessed to the attack in detail. In addition, police interviewed several witnesses of the attack and video surveillance of the incident has been recovered.

Detectives are looking for other potential victims who may have had recent contact with the suspect.

Anderson is scheduled for arraignment before the Alameda County District Attorney on Thursday, February 20 at 9 a.m. at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

