Woman shot to death in Vallejo, investigation underway

The shooting was reported just before midnight on Friday in the 400 block of Sheldon Avenue. Circumstances leading up to the killing are under investigation. The killing is Vallejo's second homicide of 2025.



A woman was shot and killed in Vallejo on Friday night, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of her death.

The Vallejo Police Department responded just before midnight on Friday to the 400 block of Sheldon Avenue on reports of the shooting and found the woman injured at the scene, the VPD said in a statement.

Officers provided aid to the woman until paramedics arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her age and identity were being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

The killing is Vallejo's second homicide of 2025, police said.

The motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact VPD Detective Jordon Patzer at 707-648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at 707-648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.

Anonymous tips can be placed at 1-800-488-9383.