Soon-to-be UC Berkeley graduate paralyzed after fall from frat house

The Brief Banda Bhatti, set to graduate from UC Berkeley, is now paralyzed after falling at fraternity house Circumstances are still under investigation Family is holding vigil at the hospital



Bandna Bhatti, 21, was just weeks from graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in data science.

But now, everything's on hold after she fell at a fraternity and ended up being paralyzed from the waist down.

"She cannot walk. She cannot move her body," her mother Sukh Bhatti told KTVU.

She's been at her daughter's bedside at Highland Hospital in Oakland, struggling to come to terms with it all.

"She's paralyzed, asking me questions, ‘can I graduate? Can I go to my graduation?’" she said, her voice breaking.

Devastating fall

What we know:

It happened at Phi Kappa Tau fraternity on Piedmont Avenue on April 19. It was "Cal Day," UC Berkeley's open house, and the fraternity, like many others, was having a party on that Saturday.

Bhatti was on an external metal stairway and slipped off at about 1 p.m., falling at least 12 feet and hitting her head before landing in a narrow passageway outside the fraternity.

Her family says she was found there about 15 minutes later and taken inside the fraternity.

But her family says members of the fraternity told those who brought her in to get out.

Friends took her to her apartment nearby, not realizing she had suffered spinal injuries, broken bones and a brain bleed. 911 wasn't called until some seven hours later.

Fraternity responds

What they're saying:

Matt Arnold, CEO of the national Phi Kappa Tau organization, tells KTVU the fraternity is "deeply concerned" by what happened and is cooperating with Berkeley investigators.

In a statement, Arnold said in part, "Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this challenging time. The health, safety and well-being of all individuals in our community remain our highest priorities."

Bhatti said, "It's just, I want my baby back. She's so happy and so lovely - strong lady."

Bhatti's two older sisters and parents are hoping she will bounce back, believing her experience in five sports will help see her through. Her friends are running a half-marathon on Sunday to help raise funds.

Her family has also set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Bhatti has one goal in mind: "She will walk. I will make sure she walks. I'll do whatever it takes."

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan

The Source: Interviews