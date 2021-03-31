Woman stabbed to death in Hayward homicide

Hayward police say a woman was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon and that there is no suspect information at this time.

Officers responded to the area of B and Watkins streets at around 1:55 p.m. to the report of a woman covered in blood.

Emergency personnel declared the adult victim with stab wounds deceased at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the homicide at the busy intersection where there are several businesses including a Lucky Market, a strip mall and restaurants.

There were no further details available. Police said the victim's identity is unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 510-293-7176.