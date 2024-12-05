Woman tied to tree at gunpoint in Salinas, left for hours: Sheriff

In an atypical case reported Wednesday, a woman was tied to a tree in Salinas at gunpoint early in the morning.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the woman, in her 40s, was walking along a trail in a wooded area by Haul Road and Highway 68 around 7:30 a.m., when a man began following her before pulling out a gun and forcing her to a nearby tree.

The woman told deputies he tied her to the tree then walked away. Officials said she was not injured, robbed, or assaulted.

The woman was found by a man on a walk nearly two hours later, who contacted authorities when he came across a woman tied to a tree. Another person walking in the area helped in untying the woman.

The suspect who allegedly tied the woman up was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s wearing a green hat and gray sweater. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck with a word that begins with the letter "Z."

No approximate height or weight was provided.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the incident is asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff's Office at (831) 755-5111.