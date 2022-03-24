Woman whispers for help; suspect found dead after double stabbing in Sonoma County

Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives say two people were stabbed on Wednesday – one fatally – and the suspect is also now dead.

In an email, the sheriff's office said the first victim - a man – was stabbed in the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville about 9 p.m. Deputies were summoned there by a woman who called, whispering for help. Others had called 911 to say that a car had crashed into a fence at the home.

The man who had died was "bleeding profusely," according to Sgt. Juan Garcia, but he later died at the hospital.

Then, an hour later, deputies were dispatched to a hospital after a second man had been stabbed in the 10500 block of River Lane. The second victim had been given a ride to the hospital by a family member. That man did not die, but was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

During the investigation, deputies and detectives identified the suspect and confirmed he allegedly committed both stabbings, Valencia said.

Deputies found the suspect's truck at Highway 116 and Neely Road. However, when they found the suspect, he was dead.

No further details were given. But authorities said it appears as though the suspect died by suicide.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office dispatch center at (707) 565-2121.