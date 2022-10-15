Woman who grew up in Lafayette loses everything during Hurricane Ian

A woman who grew up in Lafayette said she lost everything when Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida last month.

Christine Bellport had just purchased a waterfront dream home in San Carlos Beach a few months before disaster struck. The hurricane took her home and everything in it.

Bellport evacuated just before Ian hit and returned two days on her 55th birthday to find her home in complete destruction.

Photos she shared from her neighborhood show devastation everywhere, and now she's wading through bureaucratic red tape to get her life back in order. Bellport said she is thankful that she and her two dogs and cat made it out alive.

A friend who grew up on the same street as Bellport in Lafayette created a GoFundMe account to help her friend through the tragedy.

"It is Christine's nature to think of others first and help others before herself...but today, Christine needs our help," said Bonnie Carlson. "If you are a fellow Acalanes High School "Don," a fellow USC Trojan, or one of Christine's loyal fans who have followed her broadcasting career from DC, San Diego, Tucson, Savannah, and the great state of Wisconsin...now is the time we can give back to her for making us smile."

This story was reported from Oakland, California.