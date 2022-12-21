Woman who barricaded herself in San Jose State library bathroom had replica gun: police

San Jose police descended on the Martin Luther King Library on San Jose State's campus on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of an armed woman barricaded in the bathroom, according to the police chief.

At an afternoon news conference, San Jose State Police Chief Mike Carroll said the woman was not armed, but had a replica gun.

Officers said the woman tried to escape and went into the ceiling through a latch, but she had nowhere to go.

Carroll said the woman surrendered peacefully at around 1:13 p.m. and is in custody.

The library was evacuated by 11 a.m. after reports came in of an armed person inside. The SWAT team was called in to help.

Campus police and San Jose police were seen in patrol cars outside the library.

The library is located at 150 E. San Fernando Street.

The university is on holiday break.

San Jose State police investigate reports of a woman barricaded inside the MLK Library with a gun. Dec. 21, 2022

