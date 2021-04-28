Woman with walker killed in San Jose hit-and-run: police

A woman with a walker was killed on Monterey Highway in San Jose when she was struck by the driver of a car, which then left the scene, police said.

The woman was walking westbound in the 2100 block of Monterey Highway on Wednesday about 8:30 p.m. and she was outside of the crosswalk, police said in a news release.

The driver "fled the scene immediately after the collision," police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

This is the 15th fatal traffic collision and 16th victim of 2021.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Advertisement

A woman with a walker was killed on Monterey Highway in San Jose when she was struck by the driver of a car, which then left the scene, police said. April 28, 2021