Woman wounded in overnight San Jose shooting

San Jose Police are investigating a weekend shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Authorities received a call at 12:02 a.m. Sunday, about a person shot on Midfield Avenue, between Highway 101 and Terilyn Avenue, near Havana Drive.

Officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the motive and circumstances of this shooting are being investigated, and they have not made any arrests yet.

