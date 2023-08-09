Woman's body found along Alameda shoreline considered a homicide

A body found last month belongs to a woman who was likely killed in a homicide, Alameda police said on Wednesday.

Police found the body July 20 along the shoreline near the Bay Farm Island Bridge.

Based on the coroner’s initial findings, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner still can't identify the woman, but she is believed to be between 25 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information that may help determine the woman’s identity, please call 510-337-8340.