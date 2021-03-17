‘Won’t you be my students?’: Teacher starts class by singing rendition of Mr. Rogers’ theme song

What a beautiful way to start the school day.

A Maryland teacher shared footage of himself singing a rendition of Mr. Roger’s theme song with a twist to welcome his students to class every morning.

Justin Pugh, a teacher at Pine Grove Elementary School in Baltimore, started off the day with his third-grade class on March 4 with his own heartwarming version of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song and asked the kids, "could you be mine, would you be mine, won’t you be my students?"

Freeze frame of Justin Pugh singing to his students via virtual learning. (Justin Pugh via Storyful)

Pugh said he grew up watching "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood" and felt it was important to show his students how much he valued them and wanted them to be comfortable being exactly who they are, just as Mr. Rogers taught him when he was younger.

"He made me feel how important it was to be myself and how people can like me exactly how I was," Pugh said.

"It’s a neighborly day at our school, a neighborly day for staying cool, could you be mine, would you be mine?" Pugh sings while his son filmed from the other side of his workspace.

Pugh said he enjoys writing music and he believes his students enjoy beginning every day with a special tune.

"I want them to feel loved and I want them to know that they are important and this is my little way of doing that," he added.

Storyful contributed to this report.