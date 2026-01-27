Oakland police chase vehicle wanted out of San Francisco

The Brief Oakland police led a high-speed pursuit late Tuesday afternoon of a vehicle wanted by the San Francisco Police Department, ending near 36th and Webster streets by Alta Bates Summit Medical Center. Authorities have not disclosed why the vehicle was wanted; Oakland police are investigating the chase itself, while San Francisco officials are handling the incident that triggered the pursuit.



Oakland police engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle wanted out of San Francisco late Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The chase ended at 36th and Webster streets, near the Alta Bates Summit Medical Center. While Oakland police confirmed their officers initiated the pursuit on behalf of the San Francisco Police Department, officials have not yet disclosed why the vehicle was wanted.

Oakland police are leading the probe into the pursuit itself, while San Francisco authorities are handling the investigation into the incident that triggered the chase.

Aerial footage

Local perspective:

While no further details were immediately available, aerial footage showed a heavy law enforcement presence near Interstate 580. During the pursuit, SKYFOX captured images of Oakland patrol cars chasing a dark-colored vehicle along I-580.