Worker rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole in Morgan Hill

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 5:19PM
Morgan Hill
Photos from Cal Fire SCU.

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Rescue teams, including Morgan Hill Fire Department and police, rescued a worker who fell 20-feet down a manhole on Thursday. The male patient was transported to a hospital for further assessment, Cal Fire officials say. 

The fire agency first posted on social media about the incident at 3:43 p.m. The person fell at Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive. 

The worker was said to have a broken leg. It is not clear how this person fell down the hole.

Cal Fire and Santa Clara County Fire Department assisted with the rescue effort. 