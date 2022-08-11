Worker rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole in Morgan Hill

article

Rescue teams, including Morgan Hill Fire Department and police, rescued a worker who fell 20-feet down a manhole on Thursday. The male patient was transported to a hospital for further assessment, Cal Fire officials say.

The fire agency first posted on social media about the incident at 3:43 p.m. The person fell at Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive.

The worker was said to have a broken leg. It is not clear how this person fell down the hole.

Cal Fire and Santa Clara County Fire Department assisted with the rescue effort.