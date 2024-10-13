World pumpkin weighing championship returns to Half Moon Bay

article

Monday brings about the return of the staple World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay.

All the largest pumpkins visitors could ever see will go on display in the 51st annual contest.

Organizers have called it the "Super Bowl" of weigh-offs. In 2023, last year's winning pumpkin, "Michael Jordan", set a world record, weighing at 2,749 pounds.

First-place winners get nine dollars per pound, and if they break the world record weight, they get an additional $30,000 in prize money. First-place winners are also awarded a Pumpkin King Champion Ring and two nights at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, among other prizes.

After the contest, the winning pumpkin will be on display at the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival from Oct. 19-20.