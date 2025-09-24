article

What's being billed as the "largest touring inflatable event in the world" is coming to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The popular "Big Bounce America" will return to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday with seven inflatable attractions, including the "World’s Largest Bounce House," which covers 24,000 square feet and stands 32 feet tall at its highest point, according to organizers. It can hold 300 people.

Thrillist called this the "Taj Mahal of bounce houses." And in 2023, Big Bounce America's "Jumbo Jump" set the Guinness World Record for the "largest inflatable bouncy castle" when it traveled to Karachi, Pakistan.

KTVU interviewed Big Bounce America creator Cameron Craig in 2022, who laughed that they came up with the idea of a massive bounce house, for Mom and Dad along with the kids, over a few beers.

Toddler sessions start at $22 and adults start at $45.

