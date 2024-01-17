'Oldest dog ever,' Bobi, has title suspended by Guinness World Records amid review

article

The title of the oldest dog ever, held by a Portuguese dog named Bobi who died last year, has been suspended by Guinness World Records amid an investigation into his age.

Bobi, a reportedly 31-year-old purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, lived on a farm in the village of Conqueiros in Portugal with its owner, Leonel Costa. He was named the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever last February by the publication.

Leonel Costa, 38 years old, owner of Bobi, a Portuguese dog that was declared the world's oldest by Guinness World Records, caresses his pet at their home in the village of Conqueiros near Leiria. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Bobi was said to have been born on May 11, 1992, and celebrated his 31st birthday last year . He died last October .

But this week, Guinness World Records said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.

"While our review is ongoing we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever just until all of our findings are in place," Guinness World Records told The Associated Press by email on Tuesday.

The group said it had received correspondence from some vets questioning the dog's age and took note of public commentary from vets and other professionals.

A picture taken on Feb. 12, 2023, shows Bobi, a 30 year-old Portuguese dog that was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records, at his home in the village of Conqueiros near Leiria. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

A Rafeiro do Alentejo is a breed of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, Guinness World Records said previously .

Costa said he was only 8 years old when the dog was born. When Bobi first received the title, his owner described the animal as "one of a kind" and shared many fond memories with his four-legged friend throughout the years, including playing and walking to school together.

In 1992, Bobi was registered with the Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), which confirmed Bobi’s birth date, the record-keeping company said when the title was first announced.

At the time, Guinness World Records added that the dog’s age was additionally verified by SIAC, a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government and managed by Portugal’s national union of veterinarians.

A picture taken on Feb. 12, 2023, shows Bobi, a 30-year-old Portuguese dog that was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records, at his home in the village of Conqueiros near Leiria. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

In an emailed statement this week to the Associated Press, Costa defended the title, saying Guinness World Records had spent a year checking the record claim. He said he has earned no money from the record and hasn't heard from the publication about the latest allegations.

Before Bobi, Guinness World Records said the previous record holder for the oldest dog ever recorded was Bluey, an Australian cattle dog, who lived to 29 years and 5 months before passing away in November 1939.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.