WWII nurse in Danville celebrates 105th birthday

Dozens of people gathered in Danville this weekend for a special birthday celebration.

The party was in honor of 105-year-old Alice Darrow.

She is one of the last surviving US Navy nurses who took care of American service members who were wounded in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

One of her patients was nearly killed in the water after being blown off his boat during that bombing in Hawaii.



Darrow was working at Peralta hospital in Oakland at the time of the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

The United States declared war on Japan the next day.



