Yes, your PG&E bills is higher this fall

If you notice your PG&E bill is higher, you're not hallucinating.

As of Sept. 1, PG&E increased its residential natural gas rates by about 7.5% and electricity rates by .5%.

Typical customers who get both electricity and gas services from PG&E can expect average monthly bills to total $281 a month, up $7 from August, according to PG&E's Currents blog.

Knowing that customers won't be thrilled with the increases, PG&E emphasized that it is working to limit combined gas and electric bill increases to no more than an average of 3% per year through 2026.

PG&E also said that it is working on reducing operating costs and limit unnecessary expenses.

Last year, PG&E said it shaved operating costs by $510 million and is working to reduce costs by up to $1 billion this year.