Yet another atmospheric river expected to hit the Bay Area, here's what you need to know

After a few sunny days, rainy weather is expected to return to the Bay Area for the start of the work week.

On Sunday, cloudy skies and scattered showers and cooler temperatures will arrive.

Anywhere from .25 inch to one inch of rain is expected.

Monday night and Tuesday is expected to bring stronger storm conditions including winds.

Anywhere from .50 inch to 2.25 inches of rain is expected to fall across the Bay Area.

Minor flooding across the Bay Area is a possibility on Tuesday, as roads will likely be wet for the morning commute.

A winter storm warning will go into effect for the Sierra on Sunday morning and will last through Wednesday.