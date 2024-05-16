Yogi tea bags recalled over excess pesticide residues

article

Tens of thousands of Yogi tea bags have been recalled over excess pesticide residues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to the FDA’s website, the recall includes Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support, Caffeine Herbal Supplement, Serving Size 1 tea bag, 16 tea bags per pack, 4 packs or 6 packs per box.

The recall is voluntary, the FDA says, and the agency didn’t specify which pesticide residue exceeded "action levels." The FDA didn’t issue a press release or state whether customers can get a refund if they return the recalled products.

RELATED: Cream cheese recalled at major retailers for possible salmonella contamination

The FDA’s pesticide residue monitoring program is a compliance program monitors the level of pesticide chemical residues in domestic and imported foods to make sure they don’t exceed the EPA limits or tolerances, the agency says.

The FDA recommends discarding products that are recalled, even if they’re precautionary, because "it’s always better to be safe than sorry."

RELATED: Planters nuts recalled after discovery of potentially fatal contamination

The recall involves 54,846 packs. It’s labeled as a Class III recall – "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences."