Yosemite National Park extends some campground closures over COVID-19 concerns

Almost two weeks after reopening some of its trails and popular sites, Yosemite National Park said some areas will remain closed.

California has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases as the state moves further into reopening—raising concerns about what lies ahead.

Out of an abundance of caution, Yosemite park officials said its best to hold off on reopening additional campgrounds through the month of July.

Officials said reservations with arrival dates between now and July 31 have been canceled for the following campgrounds:

- Bridalveil Horse Camp

- Crane Flat

- Hodgdon Meadow (canceled through Aug 15 due to Great Gray Owl nesting)

- Lower Pines

- North Pines

-Tuolumne Meadows

- 50% of Upper Pines

The unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has forced the park to make budget and staffing cuts, which have significantly impacted service.