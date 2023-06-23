Yosemite National Park in the summer: What to expect

article

Summer is in full swing at Yosemite National Park! Park officials released a notice Thursday providing heads-up for visitors.

One key change has been made: reservations are no longer required. Reservations were due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and in 2022 when several areas were closed for "critical infrastructure repairs."

If you want to avoid long lines, arrive by 8 a.m. Yosemite National Park officials said those who arrive after 8 a.m. can expect the following:

Wait lines for two hours or more

Delays due to "very slow or stopped traffic" inside the park, especially in Yosemite Valley

Limited to no parking

Denied access to eastern Yosemite Valley. Officials said once the Valley is full, all vehicles are turned around near El Capitan

Shuttle buses will most likely be full, so access most likely denied. (Walking or biking are proposed alternate modes of travel)

Expect many people on trails

Long lines at "visitor service facilities," including visitor centers, food service, and restrooms

But if you do get inside, you can expect to see the amazing views such as the ones depicted below!