Yosemite National Park is stunning covered in snow

It's a hard call to make: Which season is the most stunning at Yosemite National Park?

Turns out, there's probably no right answer.

But it's also safe to say that the unusual blanketing of snow, which has closed the park indefinitely, has turned the already gorgeous national treasure into something even more beautiful.

More than 15-feet of snow has already fallen at the park, and 40 inches of snow fell on the valley floor – elevation 4,000 feet – on Tuesday alone, surpassing the old record of 36 inches for Feb. 28, set in 1969, park officials said.

The valley's greatest-ever snow depth — 60 inches — was in 1907, a year after snowpack record-keeping began there.

Here's a peek at what the snow-capped park looks like now.

Cathedral Rocks covered in snow. Photo: Yosemite National Park Jan. 15, 2023

A white-breasted nuthatch perches on a tree in Tuolumne Meadows. Photo: Yosemite National Park Jan. 18, 2023

Snowshoeing on Tioga Road in Tuolumne Meadows. Photo: Yosemite National Park Jan. 16, 2023

A bobcat spotted in the snow at Yosemite National Park. Jan. 24, 2023

Fletcher and Vogelsang peaks. Photo: Yosemite National Park. Jan. 28, 2023

Snow survey cabin. Photo: Yosemite National Park Jan. 24, 2023

Clouds over Mount Dana. Photo: Yosemite National Park Feb. 2, 2023

Budd Creek headwaters. Photo: Yosemite National park Feb. 8, 2023

Nelson Lake. Photo: Yosemite National Park Feb. 8, 2023

A men's bathroom is impassable because of snow blocking the door. (Credit: Yosemite National Park)

Snow covers a Yosemite Falls sign. (Credit: Yosemite National Park)

Curry Village rooftops covered in snow. (Credit: Yosemite National Park)

Curry Village tents covered in snow. Photo: Yosemite National Park Feb. 28, 2023