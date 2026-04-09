If you saw Elon Musk's head roaming San Francisco, you weren't imagining it

The Brief Pedestrians and baseball fans on Wednesday were met with a bizarre sight this afternoon: a four-legged, flesh-colored autonomous robot topped with the head of Elon Musk. The robot is part of a new art installation titled "Regular Animals." The interactive stunt is a lead-up to an exhibition at the Node gallery space in Palo Alto, scheduled for April 18.



If you saw Elon Musk's head roaming about San Francisco's SOMA neighborhood, no — you weren't imagining it.

Elon Musk head

What we know:

Pedestrians and baseball fans on Wednesday were met with a bizarre sight this afternoon: a four-legged, flesh-colored autonomous robot topped with the head of Elon Musk strutting around on the sidewalk, garnering stares and giggles.

The robot is part of a new art installation titled "Regular Animals."

The dog-like creature that bears a striking likeness to the Tesla chief and one-time White House DOGE czar was deployed near Oracle Park, where it startled and intrigued San Francisco Giants fans heading to the game.

Beeple's creation

Dig deeper:

The piece is the work of Mike Winkelmann, the globally recognized digital artist professionally known as "Beeple."

This was the first time one of Beeple’s robotic creations has been deployed into a live, public crowd.

"There is not one person that stops by and doesn't take out their phone," said Phil Mohan, director of Node. "It just feels like a glimpse of something."

Art exhibit ahead

What's next:

The interactive stunt is a lead-up to an exhibition of Beeple’s work at the Node gallery space in Palo Alto, scheduled for April 18.

In addition to the Musk robot, Beeple has created similar autonomous machines featuring the likenesses of other tech billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

An autonomous robot head of Elon Musk struts around San Francisco outside a Giants game at Oracle Park. April 8, 2026

An autonomous robot head of Elon Musk struts around San Francisco outside a Giants game at Oracle Park. April 8, 2026

An autonomous robot head of Elon Musk struts around San Francisco outside a Giants game at Oracle Park. April 8, 2026

An autonomous robot head of Elon Musk struts around San Francisco outside a Giants game at Oracle Park. April 8, 2026

Autonomous Elon Musk head walks around San Francisco outside Giants game. April 8, 2026