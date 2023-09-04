Young driver in stolen car arrested after pedestrian killed in San Jose

A young driver in a stolen car was arrested after a pedestrian was killed in San Jose, police said.

San Jose police officer Steve Aponte said the death was reported Sunday about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Boulevard and Walgrove Way.

Police said the young driver – whom police only described as a male juvenile – was driving a 2019 Hyundai SUV, which turned out to be stolen, was traveling north on Winchester when he lost control and struck an adult male pedestrian on the sidewalk, just north of Greentree Way.

The SUV continued northbound on the sidewalk, ultimately colliding with a tree just before Walgrove Way, police said.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The teenage driver of the Hyundai was arrested and transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said this is the 33rd fatal collision, and the 34th traffic death of 2023. This was also the 19th pedestrian death of 2023.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.