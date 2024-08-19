Young Santa Rosa mother, probation officer killed picking daughter up from school

Law enforcement agencies are raising funds for the family of a young mother who died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Santa Rosa last week, according to the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

The mother was identified as 31-year-old Jessica Avila Munoz, and she was a sworn peace officer with the Sonoma County Probation Department. Munoz was heading to pick up her 13-year-old daughter from school on Friday afternoon when her Honda was struck by a Dodge truck.

Witnesses said Munoz was unconscious and trapped in the car after the crash. She died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver behind the wheel of the truck, identified as Nhan Van Nguyen, 68, reportedly ran a red light. Police say their investigation revealed Nguyen was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Police confirmed that Nguyen had been arrested four times for DUI and had previously had his license suspended. It is unclear if his license was still suspended when the crash happened.

Nguyen is currently being held in Sonoma County Jail on no bail status according to arrest records. He faces two felony counts: one for felony driving under the influence and another for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

"Jessica was a dedicated and caring single mother, who was known as full of life. She was proud to serve as a peace officer for the Sonoma County Probation Department in Juvenile Hall and excited to begin her career in Criminal Justice." -- PORAC

Munoz was born and raised in Sonoma County before she attended Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University. She was a first generation college graduate, according to PORAC.

PORAC is raising funds to help cover Munoz's funeral costs and to support her family as they move forward. For more information on the fundraiser, please visit the PORAC website.