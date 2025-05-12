Young spider monkey rescued from home in Vallejo

The Brief Solano County Sheriff's deputies found an 18-month-old spider monkey during a drug-related search at a home in Vallejo. The monkey, later named Violeta, was surrendered to the Oakland Zoo for care. The rescue marks the second time this year a spider monkey has been found in the Bay Area.



The Oakland Zoo last Thursday assisted with the rescue of a female spider monkey who was surrendered by her owner to the Solano County Sheriff's Department during a drug-related search.

The 18--month-old animal, now named Violeta, was examined by the Oakland Zoo's Veterinary Hospital, where she was found to be in decent health. Staff began giving her calcium supplements and UV light treatments, and planned to perform further scans and examinations to assess whether she has any infectious diseases or underlying health issues.

Staff have reported she is doing well in her new home, which has been furnished with blankets and enrichment toys. She is being fed a diet of fruits and vegetables, as well as formula to help minimize the likelihood of pathologic bony fractures.

Other rescues

Not the first time:

Violeta is the second spider monkey rescued in the Bay Area this year.

A California Highway Patrol officer discovered a young spider monkey during a traffic stop in January. The officer pulled over a driver speeding on State Route 99. Officers said the driver appeared to be under the influence and conducted a search of the vehicle, which yielded cannabis a 5-month-old female spider monkey.

That animal, later named Azules, was also surrendered to the Oakland Zoo, where staff determined she had an upper respiratory infection, and provided her with critical care.

The driver was booked at Madera County jail on charges of possession of cannabis for sale and possession of an exotic animal.

Vanishing fast

Why you should care:

Spider Monkeys are categorized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as endangered, with two species classified as critically endangered and nearing extinction due to habitat loss, hunting and the exotic pet trade.

Spider monkeys are currently one of the animals most frequently trafficked across the border between the United States and Mexico.

"Infant spider monkeys in the pet trade are often the result of their mothers and family members being shot down from the trees to capture the baby," Colleen Kinzley, the vice president of Animal Care, Conservation and Research at Oakland Zoo said in a press release. "Many times, the baby is killed or injured due to the fall. Once they enter the pet trade, these animals typically do not receive a proper diet or adequate socialization with other monkeys, which can lead to lifelong physical and mental health issues. It is crucial to raise awareness about the threats these animals face, and to take action to end this deadly trade."

Over 15,000 primates in the U.S. are estimated in unsuitable living conditions. California law bans the private ownership of primates, but there is still an underground market. There are no federal laws regulating private ownership.