Youngest Santa Rosa students plan to head back to school March 1

The head of Santa Rosa city schools said this week that classrooms will be ready to welcome the district's youngest students by March 1.

This plan for students between pre-school and third grade comes nearly one year after all schools in Santa Rosa and across Sonoma County first shut down, due to the pandemic.

However, the district’s plan to allow these students to return to campus part-time would depend largely on the number of virus cases in the region

And, right now, the virus is spreading more widely in Sonoma County than many other parts of the state.

