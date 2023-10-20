Yountville residents told to boil water due to E. Coli

All residents in the Town of Yountville are being advised to boil their water due to E. coli being found in the supply, officials announced Friday.

The bacterium was found at the California Veterans Home Water Plant Water System, which processes water for the entire town.

Yountville gets water from the Rector Reservoir.

Officials hope to resolve the issue by Tuesday, October 24.

Until then, residents are being advised to boil their water for at least one minute, use bottled water, or treat the water in various ways.

Recommendations for treating water can be found here: https://townofyountville.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=78