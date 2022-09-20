Youth rally against San Francisco DA's plan to prosecute some juveniles as adults

A group of young people is upset over San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' plan to prosecute some juvenile offenders as adults.

Members of the Young Women's Freedom Center and Reimagine Youth Justice Coalition held a a rally Tuesday morning outside Jenkins' office.

Her new policy gives prosecutors the ability to seek adult charges for 16 and 17 year olds in certain egregious cases Including murder, sexual assault and kidnapping.

And the activists are calling on Jenkins to reverse the policy.

Jenkins released a statement in response to the rally, saying that each case will be addressed individually based on the facts and the law.

She also said the new policy is in alignment with district attorneys across California and progressive prosecutors across the country who have similar policies in place.

