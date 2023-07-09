‘You’ve got to be cautious’: Heavy winds prompt Bay Area water rescues

A gale warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area until Monday morning. The wind has been a problem since the start of the weekend when a dozen people were rescued from bay and ocean waters.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, 12 people had to be rescued.

Among those pulled from the water were five children. Fire officials say the kids were struggling to stay afloat after their kayak capsized in the bay near McCovey Cove around 1 p.m. Saturday.

A total of six children, ages 11 to 15, and two adults were aided, according to fire department spokesperson Joe Baxter.

Featured article

According to the National Weather Service, winds were gusting to 36 mph at the Golden Gate, with sustained strength of 25 mph to 30 mph.

"You definitely feel it," said Judy Dittmer. "The wind can be rough, even standing on shore can be tough."

In light of the wind advisory, safety officials are encouraging people to stay off the water and focus on land-based recreational fun.

"It’s really about knowing your limits," said runner Justine Lan. "I actually swim in the bay but if you’re out there, you’ve got to be cautious because you’re pretty much the only person that can rescue you yourself. The best thing is being cautious."