Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland visit Oakland school
OAKLAND, Calif. - Zendaya and boyfriend and actor Tom Holland visited a school event back in her hometown.
The Oakland native supported students at West Oakland Middle School Friday with a new playground and basketball court.
The Euphoria star shared videos and images of event on her Instagram.
She spoke to the students and wore a custom-made shirt by East Bay clothing company, Oaklandish.
Last year, Zendaya and Holland, who recently started in Apple TV's ‘Crowded Room,’ also stopped by her alma mater, Oakland School for the Arts.