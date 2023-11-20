Zipcar passenger dies after being struck on Highway 13 in Oakland

A passenger in a rented Zipcar who exited the car after being hit died on Highway13 in Oakland on Sunday night, causing a two-hour closure of the roadway.

The southbound lanes reopened as of 1 a.m. Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said the person was killed about 11 p.m. just south of Lincoln Avenue.

A CHP officer said that a car struck the Zipcar, disabling it, and then took off. The passenger and driver of the Zipcar got out and started walking on the shoulder of the road, which is when the passenger was fatally hit by the driver of another car, the CHP officer said. The driver was OK.

There was no other information about either of the drivers of the two cars that fled the scene.