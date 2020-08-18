Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital needs help identifying patient

article

San Francisco General Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a patient in its care.

The hospital said the patient is a woman, possibly in her 50s. She is approximately 5' and 150 lbs. She has curly brown hair and full dentures.

Officials said she was found unconscious near a large SFO airport hotel on Sunday, August 16 at about 3 p.m.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity should call 628-206-8063, or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.