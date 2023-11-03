One Warm Coat drive

For more than 20 years, KTVU and One Warm Coat have been spreading the warmth throughout the Bay Area one coat at a time.

It’s that time of year again. If you have a new or gently worn coat that you’d like to donate, click here to find a participating drop off location. Remember, only participating locations will accept coat drop-offs.

To donate financial assistance, please click here:

The 2023 One Warm Coat drive runs from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3.

Thanks to our sponsors, Big O Tires and The UPS Store, and thank you for spreading the warmth.

One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization that works to provide a free, warm coat to any person in need and raises awareness of the vital need for warm coats.

Since KTVU’s partnership began more than 20 years ago, we have collected more than 348,000 coats for our Bay Area neighbors in need. All donated coats are distributed to local nonprofits, homeless shelters, and to any person in need, without charge, discrimination or obligation.