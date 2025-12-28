Person dies in crash on on Highway 101 and Lawrence Expressway in San Jose

article

A person died in a solo-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 and the Lawrence Expressway interchange in San Jose on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle collided with a right-hand side wall at approximately 12:35 p.m., but a fatality was reported two hours later from the crash.

Parts of the right lanes were blocked on Highway 101 until officers and crews reopened them around 2:31 p.m.

No further information was immediately available from CHP relating to the crash or other injuries.

Drivers were advised to expect residual delays from the incident in the area.

