Hunger persists after holidays as Alameda County food bank braces for rising demand

The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays may have passed, but hunger remains a daily reality for thousands of families across Alameda County.

What they're saying:

The Alameda County Community Food Bank typically sees a surge of donations and volunteers in November and December.

But once the calendar turns to January, that support often drops — even as the need continues, according to Executive Director Regi Young.

"One in four people in Alameda County struggles with some form of food insecurity," Young said. "And when kids are out of school and missing guaranteed meals, the need becomes even more urgent."

Young said demand has remained high following last year’s government shutdown and the expiration of some SNAP benefits. Looking ahead, he warned that additional federal cuts could significantly worsen the situation.

By the numbers:

The food bank is already seeing the strain.

Young said many pantries in its network are serving about 30% more people than they did at the same time last year.

"A lot of our agencies are telling us they’re seeing more clients than ever before," he said. "They’re trying to figure out how to get more food out the door and into families’ homes."

Young said proposed federal budget cuts — including changes tied to H.R.1 — could further reduce access to SNAP benefits when they take effect in 2026, pushing even more families to rely on food banks and pantries.

"That shutdown gave us a preview of what’s coming," he said. "There are going to be a lot of people impacted, not just here, but across the country."

As demand grows, the food bank is urging the public not to overlook hunger in the slower donation months of January and February.

What you can do:

Young said volunteers and financial contributions are critical to sustaining operations year-round.

People can sign up to volunteer at accfb.org, with morning and afternoon shifts available for volunteers ages 10 and up. Donations are also especially impactful right now, Young said, noting that every dollar given helps provide four meals to the community, with matching funds available up to $100,000.

Above all, Young emphasized that hunger is a solvable problem.

"If you don’t have the dollars, come volunteer. If you can’t volunteer, give what you can," he said. "And even advocacy matters. Everyone deserves to be food secure in our community."

The message from the food bank is simple, he added: hunger has no season — and support is needed long after the holidays end.