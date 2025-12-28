Iconic Oasis nightclub gets a 'holiday miracle' and will remain open for 2026

The Brief The Oasis club – located at 11th and Folsom for the last decade – was poised to shut down by the start of the new year. Now, thanks to a miracle donation by a concerned patron, the venue will stay open. The club is planning a big event for New Year's Eve and also wants to set a world record, trying to get as many drag performers in one room.



Michael Phillis and the other patrons at Oasis – located at 11th and Folsom for the last decade – were facing what seemed to be the last days of the iconic venue, and were determined to go out with a bang.

"So many of us have thought for so long that this space was closing. We have emotionally prepared for it. We wrote a show about it. Now here we are with this beautiful positive news," said Phillis, who has been at the nightclub and performance space since its very beginning.

That news is: Oasis will stay open in the new year thanks to a miracle holiday donation.

"We are thrilled, and we are also curious about what the next year holds for all of us," said Phillis.

What they're saying:

"I had mourned this space like so many people. To get it back right before Christmas. It feels like a Christmas miracle," said D'Arcy Drollinger.

Drollinger is the owner. She said the establishment was hit hard by the pandemic and never really recovered.

Then, Drollinger said a long-time customer heard they were closing.

"I was approached by Sky Stevens. We had lunch. I talked about what we needed. Sky was a big fan of Oasis and wanted to try and help," said Drollinger.

Drollinger said Sky's family donated several million dollars to the venue, which is also the non-profit Oasis Arts.

She now plans to buy the building.

"I think they saw what we do here and the importance of what we do and how important it is to San Francisco. Not just nightlife, but culturally," she added.

Local perspective:

Customers agree, the space is much more than just a nightclub.

"To the angels who came through, thank you so much. To the owners, I am so glad you are still going to be with us. Being able to continue to support gay arts in the community," said customer Larry Rivera.

They are planning a big event for New Year's Eve and also want to set a world record, trying to get as many drag performers in one room.

"We were going to have a celebration on New Years. That was going to be our final show," said Phillis.

But now that show, and many more, will go on.

"Now we are here to stay. Now it's a year full of possibilities instead of remembering what has passed," he added.

To donate to the organization, visit this website.