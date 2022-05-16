By the numbers: How often Bay Area police agencies deploy K-9s to bite

article

KTVU requested five years of dog bite data from the 25 largest police agencies in the Bay Area as part of a months-long investigation into K-9 use-of-force.

We requested the number of times law enforcement officers deployed dogs that resulted in bites or "engaged apprehensions" as they're referred to by some agencies.

Two agencies, the Berkeley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff's Office, do not have apprehension K-9s.

Other agencies, like BART and San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, did not respond with data by the time this story was published.

We also requested the race of each person who was bitten to use in our analysis.

Here's what we found:

San Jose Police Department

Number of bites: 167

Black: 23

White: 33

Hispanic: 92

Asian: 19

Middle Eastern:

Other:

Richmond Police Department

Number of bites: 84

Black: 46

White: 9

Hispanic: 29

Asian:

Middle Eastern:

Other:

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Number of bites: 80

Santa Clara County Sheriff's officials did not provide statistics on the race of people who were bitten.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Number of bites: 57

Contra Costa County Sheriff's officials did not provide statistics on the race of people who were bitten.

Antioch Police Department

Number of bites: 49

Antioch police officials did not provide statistics on the race of people who were bitten.

*The data provide spans less time than other data provided – Feb. 28, 2019 - March 29, 2022.

Fairfield Police Department

Number of bites: 42

Black: 26

White: 10

Hispanic: 6

Asian:

Middle Eastern:

Other:

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Number of bites: 45

Black: 2

White: 23

Hispanic: 13

Asian: 3

Middle Eastern:

Other: 3

Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Number of bites: 41

Black: 13

White: 11

Hispanic: 11

Asian: 1

Middle Eastern: 5

Other:

Napa County Sheriff's Office

Number of bites: 38

Napa County Sheriff's officials did not provide statistics on the race of people who were bitten.

Santa Rosa Police Department

Number of bites: 29

Santa Rosa police officials did not provide statistics on the race of people who were bitten.

Sunnyvale Police Department

Number of bites: 29

Black: 5

White: 1

Hispanic: 19

Asian: 2

Middle Eastern:

Other:

Concord Police Department

Number of bites: 22

Black: 7

White: 7

Hispanic: 6

Asian: 2

Middle Eastern:

Other:

San Leandro Police Department

Number of bites: 21

Black: 6

White: 4

Hispanic: 7

Asian:

Middle Eastern:

Other: 3

Fremont Police Department

Number of bites: 18

Black: 5

White: 1

Hispanic: 6

Asian: 6

Middle Eastern:

Other:

Solano County Sheriff's Office

Number of bites: 17

Black: 5

White: 7

Hispanic: 3

Asian: 1

Middle Eastern: 0

Other: 2

Oakland Police Department

Number of bites: 13

Black: 11

White: 0

Hispanic: 2

Asian:

Middle Eastern:

Other:

Hayward Police Department

Number of bites: 13

Black: 2

White: 4

Hispanic: 6

Asian: 1

Middle Eastern:

Other:

Daly City Police Department

Number of bites: 9

Black: 2

White: 2

Hispanic: 1

Asian: 3

Middle Eastern: 1

Other:

California Highway Patrol (Golden Gate Division)

Number of bites: 6

Black: 4

White: 1

Hispanic: 1

Asian:

Middle Eastern:

Other:

Vallejo Police Department

Number of bites: 4

Vallejo police officials did not provide statistics on the race of people who were bitten.

San Francisco Police Department

Number of bites: 2

Black: 1

White:

Hispanic: 1

Asian:

Middle Eastern:

Other:

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky